Sophie Jade is a 28-year-old from regional Australia. She has no fixed address and is very passionate about her work.
Which is important because her work is passion. Sophie is a full-service sex worker at The Gateway Club on Moulder in Orange.
She took time out of her busy schedule to talk to the Central Western Daily.
"I love the industry, I really do, and I'm really passionate about it. I enjoy when people ask questions about it, I'm happy to talk about it, it's amazing," she said.
Also making news
Sophie is a long-time regular "working girl" at The Gateway Club, having worked there for five years.
Despite not living in Orange, she visits the brothel frequently to take bookings with her regulars.
Some clients I have cried for after bookings. It's so amazing. You can do so much good in this industry, you really, really can.- Sophie Jade, sex worker.
Sophie specialises in The Girlfriend Experience. A more personal connection with each of her clients.
"It varies girl to girl but me personally, I include mutual oral, kissing and it's just overall much more passionate. It's as if you have a girlfriend who you've been in love with for years, and you're having naughty time," she said.
While some full service sex-workers have kinkier offerings, Sophie prefers the passion of The Girlfriend Experience.
"For my service I like to make sure everything is perfect. I know my passionate connection is more my style," she said.
There's one common trait between all of Sophie's clients, people looking for a connection.
"Old, young, every and any profession can walk in. I find the job is more about loneliness, people just wanting that connection. That's it in a nutshell," she said.
Also making news
Sophie also has an added perk of her job.
"I'm a single person. I get things like connections and touch out of bookings which as a single person in another profession, I wouldn't get. I get paid for something humans need," she said.
Sophie Jade tours Australia professionally full time, she doesn't live anywhere permanently, rather she travels to where she's needed.
"I do a lot of major cities in Australia and I have done a bit of regional NSW, I've worked in regional Queensland, but I've done a lot of work in Orange," she said.
"I don't have a set home, I tour, I don't have to pay rent. I can travel. It's brilliant."
Brothel coordinators will call Sophie and ask her to come work or she might go to where her regular clients need her.
Working in brothels takes most of the administration work out of what Sophie does.
"It's a whole lot easier on me, I rock up, I've got accommodation and a set up. All I do is work up, work my shift and move on when I'm ready to move on. It's not a lot of effort. I don't have to organise accommodation or bookings. I've got my clients who come here to see me and they've got clients here too," she said from The Gateway Club on Moulder during her last visit.
The long-time sex-worker has managed her own bookings in the past but said it's not for her.
"There is a lot involved [with managing bookings], whereas at least here you've already got a regular client base. Even new girls who come in, there's a house client base they can tap straight into," she said.
Also making news
When Sophie's not working she stays at friends' houses, a lot of whom she met through the industry or she goes back to her family, who don't actually know what she does for a living.
"Basically, I use, I'm not going to say which job, but I use a past job which I travelled for quite a bit. I just continue on with that idea, that I'm still in that job," Sophie said.
"They ask a few questions because they care. But I can normally swipe them."
Sophie started sex work when she was 19 years-old.
For my service I like to make sure everything is perfect. I know my passionate connection is more my style.- Sophie Jade, sex worker.
"I was down to my last $20 and I was in Sydney, so I just applied for a job. I had to make rent. After my first night, I made a lot of money and then I would say within the first month or two I realised, it's what I like doing," she said.
Although Sophie Jade isn't her birth name, she feels like she is herself at work.
"Some girls make up a whole different life. Whereas me personally, I add quite a few real details about me without giving too much away. If I went on holidays, I'm very honest and I'll tell them I've been on holidays and that allows them to be open an honest back," she said.
The 28-year-old has to keep track of her mental health to be the best for her clients.
"You are working with people who are showing a side of themselves they don't normally show to society. So you, yourself have to be in a good mental place. You can't help someone if you're already down," she said.
"Some clients I have cried for after bookings. It's so amazing. You can do so much good in this industry, you really, really can."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.