IF you're experiencing conflict or difficulties in your relationship, you're not alone.
Opposing opinions, different values and communication issues are inevitable at one point or another.
You can move through most problems with your partner simply by being aware of them. But sometimes couples need some extra help to navigate habits or break patterns that have developed in their relationship.
Relationship counselling is a powerful tool that can really help couples manage conflict and strengthen their relationship.
Couples counselling is generally a short-term form of therapy, which considers each unique couple's needs and preferences. Some approaches might include:
Examining recurring issues
Your therapist will try to uncover the history of your relationship, get to know you, and recognise how the past has led to this point. Identifying any patterns will help you understand you and your partner's motivation and behaviours.
Emotion focused therapies
Here the therapist helps you and your partner identify your own and each other's emotions and communicate them more effectively.
Skills development
With this, the therapist supports both partners to develop conflict resolution and problem-solving skills and improve communication.
Choose your timing
Don't raise the idea of counselling in the middle of an argument. Your partner might be feeling defensive, which can affect how receptive they'll be to the idea of therapy.
Don't play the blame game
Think about using "I" statements, such as "I feel ...", rather than "you" statements, such as "you make me feel ...".
Taking ownership of your own feelings can help reduce the chance of your partner responding defensively.
Be honest
It might feel uncomfortable, but if you don't let your partner know your concerns, you and your partner won't have the opportunity to address things. If we don't talk about our issues, then they build up and can become toxic.
If you feel like you need any additional support to tackle difficult conversations in your relationships, support is available.
Relationships Australia NSW at Bathurst offers individual and couples counselling. This service can support you to develop skills and strategies to communicate and explore issues with your loved ones more effectively.
Ring 6333 8888 for an appointment.
