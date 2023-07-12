FROM wrestling crocs in khaki to sporting a suit in Canberra, Alexander Lyle Carter's life was nothing if not exceptional.
A high school musician and sporting star, a National Parks stalwart, and an all-round lovable lad who could spin a yarn like Banjo Paterson, Mr Carter's life was one giant adventure.
And those adventures he shared with all who knew him, never letting anything get in the way of a good story.
Born on October 27, 1953 to parents Lyle and Betty, Mr Carter grew up with four older half-siblings and two younger brothers.
Growing up in Gormans Hill, Mr Carter took the role of big brother to younger siblings Peter and Gavan very seriously. He was their protector, their confidant and taught the boys lessons only an older brother could.
Mr Carter attended Bathurst High, and performed well in all facets of schooling life.
From academics to music to the sporting field - particularly the Astley Cup - he immersed himself fully into everything he did. And he made numerous friends along the way, including a young lady named Margaret who would eventually share his last name.
At the age of 21, Mr Carter and his 18-year-old brother Peter set off to the Northern Territory on their motorbikes to help his cousin after Cyclone Tracy hit Darwin.
Off the boys went, with limited clothes, tents, fuel, oil, a camera, and their rifles to source meals along the way.
The boys tackled long days, being out in the elements and getting their bikes through slippery desert clay. But they eventually made it to Uluru, where they took in the astounding view from the top of the famous rock, with a beer in hand and a smile on their faces.
After returning home and recommencing his job with the National Parks, Mr Carter was posted to Sydney.
And just as it would happen in a modern day romance novel, Mr Carter was minding his own business in a pet shop on Oxford Street in Paddington when he ran into an old high school friend - Margaret.
The pair reconnected instantly and, 13 weeks later, were married on October 8, 1977, with their love story lasting just shy of 46 years.
The couple moved around a bit before relocating to the Northern Territory, so Mr Carter could work at Kakadu National Park as the superintendent.
Ever since his trip to the Top End as a young man, Mr Carter always wanted to go back.
He loved the Northern Territory life. Every day was an adventure and he was honoured to be one of the first white men invited to play the didgeridoo at a corroboree with the local Indigenous population.
It was up north where Mr and Mrs Carter began their family with the birth of daughter Dani on February 27, 1981.
A few years later, on December 30, 1983, the couple welcomed their son Nathan to the world. Sadly, Mr and Mrs Carter lost their son just before his second birthday.
The couple moved to Canberra, where Mr Carter continued to work in various roles in the National Parks. And on October 7, 1988, their third child was born - Hugh.
Mr Carter was incredibly proud of everything Dani and Hugh accomplished throughout their lives and his eyes glistened with fulfilment every time he spoke about their achievements.
While life was good, Canberra was never quite the right fit for Mr Carter, so in 1989 he moved the family back to Darwin where they enjoyed a fun five years, filled with adventures and making memories.
Eventually the family settled in Jervis Bay on the South Coast - a move that was the catalyst for both his children finding their own love stories.
Mr Carter became a grandfather to five beautiful children, who he loved unconditionally.
In 2006, Mr and Mrs Carter moved to Lyndhurst, where they relaxed in retirement, enjoying a whisky and wine in the spa, sitting by the fireplace and watching reruns of his favourite show - Walker, Texas Ranger - until Mr Carter's death on June 18, 2023.
While Mr Carter's life has come to an end, his memory will live on through the stories his friends and family share - the stories of a storyteller, an adventurer and a loving family man.
