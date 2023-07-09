Bathurst was justly proud of its high school champion choir and other earlier choirs, especially the choir that participated in the Federal Choir in 1902.
This renewed enthusiasm had encouraged more young people to join the high school choir.
The Federal Choir Grand Concert had been pronounced a success and the members had cause for congratulations in that their concert was considered a grand achievement by most of the Bathurstians who attended.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
The event had attracted immense audiences and the bumper houses were a high compliment to their talented conductor, Mr T.H. Massey, and his effectual choir.
The hall had been tastefully decorated by the ladies and mothers of the choir.
The colours of the society, blue and white, blended beautifully and robbed the walls and surroundings of the building of much of their bareness.
The pot plants on the stage and the scenery at the rear added attractiveness to the view.
Judged from a musical standpoint, it was one of the best concerts ever given in Bathurst and proof of the excellent manner in which the various numbers were rendered was forthcoming in the rapturous applause and frequent recalls.
The program was varied and, with one exception (that of Miss Lizzie Donnelly), every number was given.
In this case, general regret was felt that this popular singer was unable to take her place as she was suffering severely from sore throat.
The Bathurst High School Choir, conducted by Mr V.W. Peterson, scored another meritorious win and perhaps the greatest of its career at the Australian Exhibition in Sydney on Saturday, November 11, 1922.
About 10 choirs competed from all parts of the state and the judge's award was as follows: Bathurst High School 91 points and Fort Street School 89 points.
It was reported that the judge spoke "in glowing terms of the performance of the Bathurst High School and said it ranked with the best he had ever heard".
In May 1923, a reporter from the National Advocate was convinced to attend a concert at which the Bathurst High School Choir was scheduled to sing.
He stated that he was surprised to put it mildly. He was staggered as an erstwhile frequenter of every musical event of note.
He felt that when he came to Bathurst, he had left behind him in Sydney much to satisfy the desire for the artistic note which was in him.
He experienced the deep pleasure and satisfaction when he first heard this beautiful choir of children.
He thought it was the fresh, unbroken voices that thrilled him so; the young voices, full of enthusiasm and as-yet free from the harshness of mediocre maturity.
The choir was under the baton of indefatigable instructor, Mr Peterson.
He said the students rendered Water Lillies, Barcarolle from the Tales From Hoffmann and Home, Sweet Home with a charm, freshness and flair rarely heard on any concert platform.
The reporter went on to say that a more beautiful rendering of the latter he had never heard.
He said this beautiful old-world song had often moved him deeply and it was sung by such worldly voices as Melba and Dolores, but the perfect blending and balance of the children's voices charmed him like magic.
The journalist questioned why the Bathurst High School Choir did not hold more concerts, as it was such a splendid choir.
He felt that the Bathurst High School Choir was an institution of which the citizens of the beautiful city could be justifiably proud.
