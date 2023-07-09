Western Advocate
Our History

How a charming school choir taught a jaded journalist a lesson | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
July 9 2023 - 5:00pm
The fresh faces of the Bathurst High School champion choir.
THIS week's photo shows the Bathurst High School champion choir, photographed in 1924, almost 100 years ago. Also pictured is Miss O. Naylor, the choir's accompanist, Mr V.W. Patterson, the conductor, and Mr W.T. Cameron, the principal of the secondary school in Howick Street. The photo is from the Back to Bathurst celebrations.

Bathurst was justly proud of its high school champion choir and other earlier choirs, especially the choir that participated in the Federal Choir in 1902.

