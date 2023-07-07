THE talent factory at St Pat's has been churning out plenty of first grade players in recent years and it's a trend you can expect to continue in the seasons to come.
As the Saints welcome Orange CYMS to Jack Arrow Sporting Complex for this Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership clash they will do so with a team filled with under 21s talent.
Under 18s player Cooper Neilsen will make his first grade debut from the bench in a side already featuring Western Under 21s premiership winners Ash Cosgrove, Will Poole, Matt Beattie, Josh Hanrahan, Cooper Akroyd and Cooper Earsman.
And with the way this year's 18s are progressing it would be no surprise to see more players taking the step up in the years to come.
The Saints juniors currently sit third in the Group 10 conference of the 18s competition and this Saturday will be looking to fend off an Orange team just two points away from them and hot on their heels.
Under 18s coach Rob Toubia has been happy with how the season's progressed so far.
"We're having a great year," he said.
"We've got a lot of talent, and some of our blokes have stepped up and played first grade. They're putting in a lot of effort, which is great."
Pat's come into this game off an emphatic 44-4 win over a struggling Dubbo Macquarie Raiders outfit and should get a sterner test against CYMS this weekend.
"I don't want the boys to be lowering their guard," Toubia said.
"We've got a few players out and a few players going up so we're going to be fielding a completely different side. It'll be a good test for the boys who are stepping up."
For the Saints' first grade side it's about getting things back on track.
With pursuing Orange Hawks and Bathurst Panthers sides determined to take away their top two spot it's shaping up as a much win game against CYMS.
Prior to last week Pat's would have been runaway favourites for this game but a victory for the green and golds against Nyngan last week has shown that they won't be an easy opponent.
Zac Merritt and his Saints will still have heavy expectations to come away with the win as they try to bounce back from a loss to Dubbo Macquarie.
"It's a bit of a funny comp this year. We had that break and then we probably haven't been at our best since then," the Pat's player-coach said.
"We've got a few blokes coming back this weekend and we need everyone to turn up against CYMS. It'll be good having Cooper Akroyd back from suspension, and Ash Cosgrove will be better for having his first run back against Macquarie.
"We're not back to where we want to be. We've been competitive over the last couple of weeks but it's the one-percenters that have let us down. We need that extra effort and we need to be turning up for each other."
The Saints' competition-leading reserve grade side were also keen to chase a win over CYMS but the green and golds have forfeited the clash.
That forfeited has moved the first grade clash to an earlier time of 2.10pm while the under 18s will kick off at 1pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.