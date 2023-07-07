IT'S a double dose of celebrations for the Lady Bushrangers in this Saturday's derby against the Bathurst Giants as Amelia Wright and Angela Evans play in their 50th games for the club.
It's the perfect arena for the experienced duo to bring up their milestone matches, as the Bushies get set for a derby clash against cross-city rivals Giants on George Park 1.
They've each been foundational pieces at each end of the ground for the team in recent years, with Wright steering the Bushies defence and Evans being one of the team's biggest goal scoring threats.
Bushrangers coach Pat Fisher can't speak highly enough of the contributions that both players have made to the team.
"They've both had some great journeys. Millie's come back after a pretty bad knee injury and when she came back last year she didn't look out of place at all, and this year she's been so consistent," he said.
"Across that back line she's such a great voice and leader. It's a huge presence for us on the field.
"Ange is someone that's really developed and grown in her role during her time with the club. She's vice-captain this year, which is a great achievement for her, and she leads strongly on and off the field.
"She's caring and compassionate but is also someone who will do whatever is needed to get the job done for her team. She's the ultimate team player.
"They both do everything they can to impart their knowledge of the game onto our newer players."
Giants won the previous derby meeting 43-9 earlier this year.
Fisher knows that a win over the Giants would be considered nothing short of a huge upset, but with his side sitting so close to the top two on the ladder there's no shortage of motivation among the team.
"Every time we play the Giants I feel like we get better and better," he said.
"We go out there wanting to win but it's the way that we play our football that's the most important thing. Regardless of the score, if we play four quarters of our footy then I'll be a happy coach.
"Winning against them would be massive. We're only four points behind Giants and Dubbo on the ladder. We've obviously played one game more than each of them, but a win would be a huge accomplishment for this playing group."
Bushrangers produced some of their best football of the season in last round's 7-7-49 to 0-4-4 win over the Orange Tigers.
Evans led the way with three goals in the win.
Producing more of that standard is what Fisher hopes to see on Saturday.
"That was the best game we've played this year. We looked fantastic across all four quarters," he said.
"We never looked in danger or out of place at any point in that game. I'm feeling more confident every time that we go up against Giants and Dubbo that we can get the job done."
First bounce in this Saturday's derby is 12.30pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
