A SIGNATURE event on the Bathurst Winter Festival returned on Thursday, July 6.
It was Accessibility Day, a time set aside for people with disabilities to enjoy the most popular attraction at the festival: the ice rink.
Festival organisers made sure they had a fun, safe and supported environment while they skated, including reducing the capacity of the rink for the sessions.
Some people were joined by their carers, who helped to push wheelchairs and skating aids around on the ice.
After they finished their sessions, they were able to enjoy a barbecue lunch.
Accessibility Day is one of a number of special events held during the two-week festival.
Others include Brew and Bite, Kids Day and Pet Day.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.