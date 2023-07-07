THE only way is up.
That's how Bathurst Panthers will be feeling ahead of this Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership game away to Orange Hawks as they try to put one of their worst performances of the year behind them.
The 42-12 loss to the Wellington Cowboys featured a feast of Panthers errors and an offence that struggle to get any semblance of rhythm throughout the 80 minutes of football at Carrington Park last Sunday.
Cowboys did plenty of damage through the centre of the park and Panthers struggled to recover from their mistakes.
Panthers prop Dave Sellers said it's something the team has to badly address.
"It was pretty bad. We dropped way too much footy," he said.
"We've been a bit inconsistent all year with our ball handling. When we get it right we can match it with the best teams but when we don't that's what happens."
Trying to get a read on Bathurst Panthers in 2023 has been an impossible task.
They came within two points of downing a red hot Mudgee Dragons side and then torched the Forbes Magpies afterwards, only to be totally humbled by the Cowboys on their home turf.
If you take out the serious missteps then the trajectory of the Panthers is a positive one, according to Sellers.
"I think we're improving and we've identified our style of footy," Sellers said.
"When we stick to that style we win games. When we don't we get beaten. We have to be more consistent.
"We trained really good this week - probably the best we've trained all year - so hopefully we can take that into the game this week."
The previous Panthers-Hawks clash this year isn't a game that either club will want to use as a blueprint for this game.
Panthers squandered a 12-0 lead to go down 16-12 against a Hawks team who weren't convincing on the offensive end of things, but who produced a much-improved defensive effort in the second half to get the job done.
There's big ladder ramifications riding on this match.
Hawks sit level with St Pat's on 10 points in the battle for second place on the Group 10 ladder, but the Orange men sit behind the Saints based on point differential.
Panthers are just two points behind each of them.
"Hawks are having a good year and they've strung a couple of wins together," Sellers said.
"We're pretty similar teams, and when we're both on we're able to grind it out for the full 80 minutes. I'm sure they will be looking to do the same, so hopefully we can get off to a good start and hold the ball.
"It should be wet on Sunday so I'm, sure we're going to see another big game through the middle."
Kick-off in this Sunday's game at Wade Park is 2pm.
