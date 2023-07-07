Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Giants and Bushrangers enter third AFL Central West derby with a win apiece

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derryn Clayton takes a mark for the Bathurst Giants in an earlier derby clash with the Bushrangers this season. Picture by Phil Blatch.
Derryn Clayton takes a mark for the Bathurst Giants in an earlier derby clash with the Bushrangers this season. Picture by Phil Blatch.

IT'S a senior men's AFL Central West Bathurst derby where it's difficult to decide who's the favourite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.