IT'S a senior men's AFL Central West Bathurst derby where it's difficult to decide who's the favourite.
Bathurst Giants and Bathurst Bushrangers come together at George Park 1 this Saturday locked at one win apiece in this year's two previous contests.
The Giants' win in the last of this fixtures has no doubt injected a shot of confidence into the club after they ended the Bushrangers' two-year unbeaten stretch.
Neither side will be at complete 100 per cent strength for this weekend's next battle, which makes this encounter a depth test for the two clubs.
Giants coach Shane Broes said it's a game that despite some big wins for his team of late he knows there's plenty of room to grow.
"Bushrangers are always the benchmark. We did get a win against them but we always need to be rising up to their standard," he said.
"We know that we haven't played as well as we could, which is a good thing when you see how much we've still won by. We're hoping we can take that into Saturday's game.
"It's looking like it's going to be wet though, and that always evens a game out. We're looking forward to the challenge to see where we're at compared to last time.
"Last time we played Bushrangers we just played good, accountable footy. We'll go the same way this time around."
Broes has confidence that the team has the capability to go up in the head-to-head with Bushrangers with the right attitude and application.
"We have a few out this week but that's also created opportunities for others, so we're happy with the team that we've got on the paddock this week," he said.
"The couple of injured players we had before the bye round still haven't come back, but it's freshened a few of the others guys up. That's alright, that's how footy goes, and there's no excuses there."
Bushrangers' 38-point loss to the Giants has fired them up.
They've recorded three big wins since that last meeting and, like the Giants, know they can still take another step up in their game.
"We don't approach this game any differently because of last time. We need to switch on from the start, which is something we've been able to do over the last few weeks," Bushrangers captain Andrew James said.
"Last time against Giants they were first to the footy for pretty much the whole game. We were pretty stagnant. You can't do much with the ball when you're not first to the footy.
"We need to be more proactive than reactive and get our heads over the ball. That's what really hurt us last time."
The general bye didn't quite give the respite that Bushrangers were hoping for but there's still a strong lineup ready to go this Saturday.
"You'd think it would have helped but a couple of boys have come back a bit sore from the week off. We don't have many out with injuries though," James said.
"We haven't had to make any big changes, and we're still just sorting out our best lineup for the weekend. We want to keep things as consistent as possible so everyone knows their role."
First bounce is 2.15pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
