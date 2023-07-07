Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Anglican and Westfund hosting movie sessions in Walshaw Hall

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FUN, free night in the cosy confines of the Walshaw Hall is open to all Winter Festival lovers to enjoy this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.