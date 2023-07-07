A FUN, free night in the cosy confines of the Walshaw Hall is open to all Winter Festival lovers to enjoy this weekend.
The hall, located next to the Bathurst Anglican Church, will show movies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
Winter Film Festival organiser Gemma Clipsham said the event will coincide well with council's Brew and Bite nights.
"We're right on the doorstep to these festivities and wanted to provide a free indoor option for some entertainment," she said.
"We invite people to wander over to our hall, opposite the Carillion, and check out a movie.
"Our hall will be warm and cosy and smelling like popcorn."
While the sessions will all be held in the Walshaw Hall, Friday and Saturday nights will be hosted by Bathurst Anglican, and Sunday's session will be hosted by Westfund.
The Winter Film Festival is free for anyone interested in some popcorn and a hot chocolate, but any money donations will be greatly appreciated.
All donations received over the weekend will go to Bathurst people in need. With the money raised on Friday and Saturday nights going to Anglicare and Sunday night's total going to Veritas House.
On Friday night, The Chosen will begin at 7pm, with doors open from 6.30pm. While Saturday's feature will be The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, with a 5.30 for 6pm start.
And the animated Encanto will be showing on Sunday as part of Westfund's Flix and Chill night.
