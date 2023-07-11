Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Janice Jordan, 75, of Twenty Three Mile Lane, Wattle Flat, in Bathurst Court for negligent driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 11 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 75-YEAR-OLD pensioner whose driving caused multiple breaks to both of a motorcyclist's legs has had her licence stripped from her for two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.