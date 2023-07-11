A 75-YEAR-OLD pensioner whose driving caused multiple breaks to both of a motorcyclist's legs has had her licence stripped from her for two years.
Janice Jordan, of Twenty Three Mile Lane, Wattle Flat, was before Bathurst Local Court on July 5, 2023 to be sentenced for negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
She had previously pleaded guilty to the charge.
According to police documents before the court, Jordan was behind the wheel of a white Ford Falcon heading south along Henry Street in Bathurst at about 10.20am on November 13, 2022 when she approached a give way sign.
Jordan went through the intersection without giving way and crashed into a motorcyclist, according to police.
The rider - who was first in a pack of six - was flung from his grey Kawasaki.
While an ambulance was on the way, a number of witnesses began first-aid.
Police arrived shortly afterwards, established a crime scene and informed the Crash Investigation Unit, which later determined speed was not a factor in the accident.
Jordan was tested for alcohol on the scene before she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The court heard she had zero liquor in her system.
While at the station, Jordan said it was just a lapse in concentration, according to the police documents.
The victim was taken to Orange Base Hospital before he was transferred to Westmead with multiple breaks to both of his legs.
Before handing down his sentence, Magistrate Brian van Zuylen described the victim's injuries as "catastrophic", placing blame on Jordan's negligence.
"Whatever penalty she receives, it won't come close to the lifelong injuries the victim might have," Mr van Zuylen said.
Legal Aid solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said Jordan's "lapse in concentration" tainted her otherwise perfect 43-year long driving record, bar two speeding matters.
Mr Tedeschi also noted Jordan's need for a licence given her regional home address, and asked for a conditional release order without a conviction.
"Yes, you [Jordan] rely on a car, but the seriousness of your negligence ... you must get a criminal record," Mr van Zuylen said in response.
Jordan - who Mr Tedeschi said was on the pension - was placed on a community correction order for 12 months and disqualified from driving for two years.
She was also fined $600.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
