Development goes west, but is that best?

THE yellow arches that have been hauled into the sky on the site of a former car yard by the Mitchell Highway are an indication of the changing face of the city's west.
The city's third McDonald's - which is due to open mid-next month - is only a short burger-run away from the sprawling Windy 1100 housing estate that will shift the city's urban edge a little closer again to Orange.
That housing estate, in turn, is not far from the Westpoint Shopping Centre, which began a multi-year, multi-million dollar expansion in 2017.
The new, bigger Westpoint struggled to fill empty premises for a while (with no help from COVID, which kicked off at about the time the expansion was finished), but the centre has, in recent times, added a pet care, grooming and gifts outlet; Kebab Prime; and a fine-dining Japanese restaurant.
Back at the site of the new McDonald's, meanwhile, the $4.5 million Robin Hill development is set to include a Red Rooster, Subway and 7-Eleven.
Our city's east has long been Bathurst's commercial boom town - think of the development along the highway corridor through Kelso since the road was duplicated - but recent events suggest that the west might be starting to flex its muscles.
The question, of course, is whether that's a good thing or a bad thing.
It is a curiosity of our city that West Bathurst, Windradyne and Llanarth carry so much of the population but relatively little of the commerce. There's not a pub to be seen, not a petrol bowser (though that will change with the imminent 7-Eleven), not a motel or similar accommodation that you'll find in other directions.
A new pub is unlikely to spring up some time soon, but the cluster of fast food franchises on the Bradwardine Road corner and the expanded offerings at Westpoint will save many a resident a trip into town.
It will also increase traffic - particularly around the aforementioned fast food franchise cluster - and that is, unfortunately, the double-edged sword that is development.
On the subject of edges, double or otherwise, it will be interesting to see if the Bradwardine Road development right on the highway proves perfectly or poorly placed in some future year.
The Great Western Highway, remember, is being widened between Kelso and Raglan on the other side of Bathurst to accommodate increasing traffic - particularly during major events.
Will the Mitchell Highway exiting Bathurst always be one lane both ways? Time (and traffic load) will tell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.