THE Bathurst Regional Council works depot will be getting new facilities for its staff, but not all councillors support the investment.
In early 2023, council lodged a development application (DA) proposing to demolish and rebuild staff facilities at the works depot on the corner of Durham and Peel streets.
The existing facilities, built sometime in the 1960s, do not meet the current requirements for depot staff, one of the shortfalls being no showers for female workers.
For that reason, new bathrooms will be built, along with a meal room and training room, all contained within a new 15x25 metre building. A covered outdoor seating area is also part of the development.
The work will come at a cost of $740,000.
The plans came before council for determination at the June 21 ordinary meeting, with them ultimately being approved.
However, it was not a unanimous decision, with councillors Jess Jennings and Kirralee Burke voting against approving the DA.
They argued that the depot should be redeveloped into a medical precinct, to complement the public hospital, therefore spending $740,000 to knock down and rebuild something on the site would be a waste of money.
"Although needed, it's probably not the most ideal way to spend such a large amount of money on a site that I think should be redeveloped for a medical precinct," Cr Burke said.
Cr Jennings, who has been a strong advocate for building the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) on the depot site instead of the central business district, made a similar comment.
"I agree that it's a shame to be spending nearly a million dollars on just fixing up what is a fallen down bit of a disaster, in terms of the facilities there," he said.
"If we're to have a world class health precinct, regardless of the BIMC, the depot being in that location means the health precinct is not fit for purpose, and the depot itself being there is not fit for purpose, so I won't be voting for this one on those grounds."
Deputy mayor Ben Fry, who supported the DA, said the money to be spent on the staff facilities at the depot is a "reasonably small amount".
While open to further discussing the merits of a health precinct, he said approving the DA was about the staff who currently work there.
"In the short term, we know that that particular site isn't going to be redeveloped anytime soon, and if not for anything, do it for the female staff that are working down there in our engineering department," Cr Fry said.
"Thirty years ago, it may not have been such an issue, but as we get more female staff come through our engineering team, I want to make sure that they're well equipped with showers and toilets."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
