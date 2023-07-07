Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Our MP is angry, but do we really need this second track? | Letter

By Doug Gibbs
July 7 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the proposed second circuit and (inset left) federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and (inset right) Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
An artist's impression of the proposed second circuit and (inset left) federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and (inset right) Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.