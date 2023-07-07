Andrew Gee is unhappy about the grant for the second Mount Panorama racetrack being retracted by the Labor government, saying they don't care about over the mountains?
Do we need it?
Look at the grants the Liberals/Nationals have splashed in the Bathurst, Orange, Lithgow, western area to protect their seats, lobbying for car parks, private hospitals, go-kart track, second racetrack, etc for the greedy Bathurst Regional Council.
Yes, grants should be able to be used on public car parks and public amenities in the district, also a car park in hospital park, with the soon-to-be-upgraded Bathurst Hospital with the $200 million grant (thanks Paul).
Let the users pay, not the taxpayers.
Look at council borrowing, rate rises, councillors' pay rise - ratepayers paying.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
