JUST two months after it unveiled stage one of the upgrade to Centennial Park, Bathurst Regional Council is moving on to the next phase of work.
The call has gone out for tenders to construct stage two of the park upgrade, which will include a playground, additional recreational elements, new trees and lighting.
Submissions will close on August 8, 2023 and will be considered by council later in the year.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the next stage of the upgrade is about making Centennial Park a place that everyone can enjoy.
"The planned works in stage two include the construction of a new playground, to be located on the Seymour Street side of the park, with the construction of additional passive recreation elements in line with Every One Can Play design principals, providing essential recreation facilities to enhance Centennial Park's use and enjoyment by all peoples, regardless of age or ability," he said.
"We will see new children's play equipment as well as picnic shelters, seating, path connections, tree planting, lighting and irrigated lawn and garden bed areas."
While council funded the first stage of the work, substantial funding has been received from the NSW government to carry out work for stage two.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole announced $887,580 in funding in January, 2023.
"We've had some very passionate community members that have wanted to see this park being improved, wanted to see this park being utilised by locals and visitors alike into the future, and here we are today with big developments taking place," he said.
Work on stage two is expected to start in late 2023.
The news of the second stage workings being imminent would be welcomed by the wider community, with many people having commented on the lacklustre appearance of one of Bathurst's oldest parks.
A group, the Friends of Centennial Park, was formed in 2014 to advocate for the area to be upgraded.
There were moments of doubt about whether or not an upgrade would ever happen, but the members remained largely confident they would achieve their goal.
They were thrilled to see the early signs of work in late 2022, which then continued into 2023 until the first stage of the park opened in May.
