Caleb Bogle, 27, of Rocket Street, West Bathurst, in Bathurst Court for McDonald's assault

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
A MAGISTRATE has described the behaviour of a man who punched a stranger in the face in a fast food car park in the early hours of the morning as "disgraceful".

