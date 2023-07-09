Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Watch

Bathurst Winter Festival a hit again with successful Brew and Bite nights

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WINTER festival was an untested concept in the Central West when Bathurst launched its own in 2015, and nearly a decade later other regional cities are trying it for themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.