Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos from Bathurst Winter Festival's Brew and Bite night | Part one

Updated July 13 2023 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE drinks were flowing as the Bathurst Winter Festival's signature event entered its second day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.