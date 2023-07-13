THE drinks were flowing as the Bathurst Winter Festival's signature event entered its second day.
Brew and Bite was held over two days, July 7 and July 8, in the festival precinct.
This event has always been about celebrating brewers from the region, and there were plenty of them serving up beer, wine and spirits.
They were complemented by a wide variety of food trucks, which were parked in Keppel Street, along with other festival entertainment, including the Winter Playground, live music and market stalls.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was there on Saturday, July 8 to snap people enjoying night two of Brew and Bite.
Scroll through the gallery above to see the first instalment of photos.
