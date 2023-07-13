THERE was plenty to see and do at the Bathurst Winter Festival's Brew and Bite event.
Held over two days, the signature festival event was predominately about the food and drink on offer in Machattie Park and Keppel Street, but there was even more to find.
Over in Russell Street was the Winter Playground, with ice skating, a ferris wheel and the kaleidoscope.
Beyond that, in Kings Parade, there was a variety of market stalls selling clothing, knitted goods, candles, chocolate and more.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was there on Saturday, July 8 to snap people enjoying night two of Brew and Bite.
Scroll through the gallery above to see the second instalment of photos.
