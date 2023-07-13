FROM leading first graders, to mates just wanting to enjoy a kick around, CSU Football Club has welcomed players from all walks of life over the years.
It's one of the oldest football clubs in Bathurst - the third oldest behind Bathurst City Red Tops and Churches United - and now it's set to celebrate its 60th anniversary on Saturday evening at Bathurst Goldfields.
CSU FC president Sophie Norris said a number of ex-players are expected to attend the event.
"It's going to be massive," she said.
"We've basically got people coming to celebrate the event from each decade, which is pretty exciting.
"We've even got a couple of people from the original first grade winning side in 1971.
"We've got about 120 coming all up, with about half of them from current players and the other half from players from across the years."
Originally formed as the Bathurst Teacher's College Soccer Club in 1963, the club became Mitchell College in 1970 before being renamed once again to its current name in 1989.
Nicknamed the Stags (men's) and Vixens (women's), CSU currently fields four men's teams and three women's teams in Bathurst District Football competitions.
CSU FC, much like its sister clubs affiliated with the Bathurst campus, are unlike most sporting clubs in town.
Where some players might play for the same club for over a decade or more, CSU FC undergoes a high-player turnover, due to the nature of the university life.
It means the club is constantly changing.
But that isn't a deterrent.
"We've changed logos and it's really cool looking back seeing how even though there's been so many changes, we've still continued and kind of rolled with the changes," Ms Norris said.
"Total credit to the uni students and especially all the past and present and future committees.
"All the committees are just students, like myself, that love the club and want to see it continue running and we look to help each other out.
"We couldn't do it without the previous committee and everyone helps pass things down, which I think is the best thing about the club."
The main event will take place at Bathurst Goldfields at Mount Panorama, with a kick-off from 6pm.
Guests will be encouraged to continue celebrations at B-Town BBQ for a private function from 11.30pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.