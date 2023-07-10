IT hasn't taken long for Nathan Carroll to assert himself as a key player for the Bathurst Giants in his first season with the club.
The two and a half hour drives to train and play with the Giants have been well and truly worth it for the Dubbo-based defender - and you need look no further than Saturday's big performance as to why that's the case.
He was named best on ground in the team's crucial 10-11-71 to 7-5-47 AFL Central West senior men's tier one win over rivals Bathurst Bushrangers at George Park 1.
Carroll acted as a tough barrier for the Bushrangers attack to get through in the half back line, which is something that the Orange Tigers and his former club Dubbo Demons have also learned the hard way in 2023.
The win takes the Giants to an outright lead in the competition, four points ahead of their Bathurst rivals.
Carroll said it was great to put it all together on Saturday.
"I had a really good weekend, probably one of my best performances I've had for a long time," he said.
"They made me work hard. I was pretty sore the next day, that's for sure."
The distance factor means training with the team isn't as frequent as Carroll would like but he already looks right at home whenever he steps onto the field with the Bathurst side.
"I just came across this year from Dubbo, where I'm still living. I come down every second week for training," he said.
"I do a lot of training myself at home, more fitness-wise, because ball skills come natural. I've been around the game for quite some time now, and when you've got your hands on the ball every weekend you're pretty set.
"Just with the position I play, and the way I play it, it's about keeping up fitness."
He's had to make a positional adjustment at his new club but Carroll's relished the challenge and atmosphere.
"The boys know how I play, from previous years, and it's been a bit of adjustment because back at Dubbo I was playing as a midfielder. I think I've found my spot in the back line," he said.
"I knew a couple of the boys at the Giants. I'd played cricket against a few of them. I just wanted a change of scenery and it's been great."
Giants managed to make the most of the windy conditions on Saturday when they were in their favour - even holding the Bushrangers to a rare scoreless second quarter.
Bushrangers had got out to a 27-8 lead at quarter-time but Giants put on 25 answered points to get in front at the main break.
Things got back to level terms at 41-all at the three-quarter break but Giants then belted five goals with the wind at their backs in the last quarter to put the game away.
"The third quarter was our big one. We knew that if we could come away from it even, or maybe a goal down, that we'd be in with a big chance," Giants coach Shane Broes said.
"Credit to the Bushrangers. Their first quarter was really good when they had the breeze. At quarter-time we made some adjustments, and when we had the breeze we did really well and put away goals.
"We've still got to play them two more times this season. We enjoyed the win but we're not getting carried away with it. They improved from last time we played them.
"We responded well to the challenge. There's a lot of belief among our guys. We were three goals down at one point and they fought their way back into it."
The win takes the Giants to a 2-1 head-to-head record this season against the Bushrangers.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
