Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Bathurst's Francie Morris celebrates 106th birthday with loved ones

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated July 12 2023 - 9:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BIRTHDAY card from King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is the ultimate gift that a 106-year-old, who's been a royalist all her life, can receive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.