A BIRTHDAY card from King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is the ultimate gift that a 106-year-old, who's been a royalist all her life, can receive.
Bathurst's oldest born and bred resident, Francie Morris, is thrilled to be one of the first people in the world to receive a birthday card from the newly crowned King.
Ms Morris has always loved the royal family and is one of the few people who can say she has lived through two coronations.
On her 100th birthday, Ms Morris was thrilled to receive a card from Queen Elizabeth II, congratulating her on the impressive milestone.
But never did she think another special letter would arrive in the mail.
"Isn't that fantastic," she said after receiving the card from the King and Queen Consort.
"Gosh, Charles and Camilla, God love them. Isn't that wonderful."
Ms Morris was born in the family home on Rocket Street on July 12, 1917 and lived there until she and her husband Arthur built a house on Vittoria Street, where she still lives after 74 years.
Ms Morris met her husband when she was only 15, at a dance with her parents.
It was only a few days later when a young Mr Morris turned up at the family's doorstep with a giant bunch of flowers.
The impressive bouquet was the catalyst for a beautiful marriage that lasted 34 years, before Mr Morris' death.
And while the couple never had children, they both came from large families and Ms Morris will be surrounded by many nieces and nephews as well as some lovely friends on Wednesday when she celebrates 106 years.
During the last 12 months, Ms Morris has continued enjoying social outings with friends and family - especially her weekly visits to the Bathurst Golf Club for lunch and a game of cards with 'the girls'.
She has also spruced up her 74-year-old house, getting some new curtains, carpet and an upgraded television.
And, of course, as she says each and every year to the Western Advocate, she still has all the marbles.
"Thank goodness I have still got the marbles," she said.
With no grand plans to parachute out of a plane, or bungee jump off a cliff, Ms Morris hopes her 107th year brings love, laughter and lots more memories.
