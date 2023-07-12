SENSORS in street lights will be used to build a picture of how temperatures vary across the Bathurst CBD.
The information gathered, according to Bathurst Regional Council, will help in the creation of a cooling strategy that might include shade structures and misting techniques.
Council says it has installed 100 temperature sensors into selected street lights across the central part of the city.
Director of environmental, planning and building services Neil Southorn said the project is an extension of the wider street lighting upgrade to LED lighting.
"In 2019, council partnered with Essential Energy to roll out LED street lighting, delivering improved street light quality across the city and villages and reducing council's spend on street lighting by almost 60 per cent," he said.
"The new lighting also allows council to utilise the street lights for the installation of technology like temperature sensors."
The Western Advocate reported in 2021 that the program to replace thousands of Bathurst street lights with light-emitting diode (LED) fittings had reduced council's annual electricity use by almost 2000 megawatt hours.
As of late 2021, 95 per cent of the street lights across the region (halogen, mercury and other types of lights) had been replaced with LED globes.
In regards to the temperature sensors, Mr Southorn said street lights are a good place to put them "as they are located in a convenient pattern and allow the sensor to connect to a power supply through a port in the streetlight".
"The sensors will measure temperature at these locations to create a picture of how temperature varies across the CBD," Mr Southorn said.
"This information will help council to design a 'Cooling the City Strategy', which could propose actions such as future tree planting, artificial shade structures, misting techniques and the like to protect residents and visitors from temperature extremes as the climate continues to warm."
Bathurst Regional Council told the Advocate early this year that it has a number of measures in place to respond to a changing climate, including transitioning its vehicle fleet to low emissions technology and installing solar arrays.
