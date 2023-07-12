Western Advocate
Some Bathurst CBD lights will be taking the temperature

Updated July 12 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
An LED light (file picture) and a summer morning dawns at Morse Park. Picture by Sharyn Semmens.
An LED light (file picture) and a summer morning dawns at Morse Park. Picture by Sharyn Semmens.

SENSORS in street lights will be used to build a picture of how temperatures vary across the Bathurst CBD.

