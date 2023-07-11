ICE skating is always a popular feature of the Bathurst Winter Festival, but almost half of the ticket-buyers aren't even from the region.
As of Monday, July 10, Bathurst Regional Council has confirmed that 16,500 ice skating tickets have been sold at this year's festival.
Ticket sales are tracking well compared to previous years, but of the total sold, 40 per cent have been bought by people from outside the 2795 region.
On top of this, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said close to 30,000 attended the opening night and the two Brew and Bite nights.
"We're really pleased with how the festival has been supported by both the local community and visitors to Bathurst," he said.
"We have had really good numbers to the festival event days, with more than 7,500 to the Armada Bathurst opening night and 20,000 to the two Charles Sturt University Brew and Bite Nights.
"Ice skating ticket sales and the winter playground ticket sales are tracking well compared to previous years."
Cr Taylor said festival organisers added a number of new attractions and activities to certain days in an attempt to attract bigger crowds.
"A range of additional attractions and activities were added to the Bathurst City Centre sponsored Kids Day and that helped attract the largest ever crowd we've seen for that day," he said.
"We expect that we will see a similar strong turn out for the second Kids Day on Wednesday."
Cr Taylor said council has received positive feedback from businesses about the festival's impact.
"We have had positive feedback from the Bathurst Business Chamber about the value of the festival and how it helps activate the CBD during what was traditionally a very quiet time of year," he said.
"Visitors to the festival are also making the most of the range of free attractions, such as the installations and art in the park in Machattie Park.
"Of course, the illuminations are again providing to be extremely popular."
The Bathurst Winter Festival is now in its final days, with the event set to wrap up on the evening of Sunday, July 16.
