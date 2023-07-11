Western Advocate
Almost half of Bathurst Ice Rink tickets bought by out-of-towners

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 2:00pm
ICE skating is always a popular feature of the Bathurst Winter Festival, but almost half of the ticket-buyers aren't even from the region.

