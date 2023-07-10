PANORAMA FC entered the last month of the Western Premier League regular season in the right way by bringing down Dubbo Bulls at home on Saturday.
An early onslaught, in which the Goats kicked three goals inside the first 20 minutes, set up the 4-1 win at Proctor Park.
Matt Hobby picked up two goals inside that first half window of dominance from the hosts.
The win extends the Goats' unbeaten stretch to a competition-best seven straight games.
"They were probably unlucky not to get a couple more. They were clinical and played some of their best football on the weekend," Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said.
"They were still a bit patchy but Bulls certainly came to play. They've been a bit up and down with their results this year but this was definitely a good game."
Ryan Peacock also scored early alongside Hobby's two goals to put Panorama into a dominant position.
Steve Long then put the game away 10 minutes into the second half with another goal to the hosts.
Scott Fox helped Bulls avoid a goal-less return to Dubbo by scoring with seven minutes remaining.
"Scott's my age, I played juniors with him, and despite him getting towards the tail end of his playing days he's still one of the best players in the competition, and no-one would tell me otherwise," Guihot said.
"The boys did a great job handling him, especially Hayden Griffiths and Jarvis [Callan-Mckechnie], because he's a smart player who knows where he's meant to be and he's strong in the air."
The win takes Panorama to 21 points, putting them three behind leaders Bathurst '75 FC and three ahead of third placed Barnstoneworth United FC.
Meanwhile for Bulls it leaves them four points outside of the top five and in dire trouble with four games remaining.
Guihot said that finishing atop the table would be wonderful to achieve he remains focused on getting his team to peak at the right time of the season.
"Finals football are one-off games. It's nice to get that break if you finish towards the top of the table but if you're not good enough to beat those teams come finals time you don't deserve to be in a grand final," he said.
"It's nice to be first past the post. That's what a lot of other competitions around the world use, but in Australia everything is based on the grand final and we have to keep working towards that."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
