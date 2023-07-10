Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League

Panorama FC extends their Western Premier League unbeaten streak with win over Dubbo Bulls

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 11 2023 - 1:34pm, first published July 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PANORAMA FC entered the last month of the Western Premier League regular season in the right way by bringing down Dubbo Bulls at home on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.