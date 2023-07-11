THE number of parking fines is showing signs of returning to pre-COVID levels after several years of Bathurst Regional Council taking a relaxed view towards infringements.
As a kindness to the community during the pandemic, council rangers were only issuing fines to people whose behaviour was compromising public safety.
This meant those people who parked for longer than the posted time limit were able to avoid a penalty infringement notice (PIN).
But council's leniency has well and truly come to an end, with the number of PINs rising to pre-COVID levels from March 2023.
The number of PINs issued in March was 124, compared to just one in the same month in 2022 and 38 in March of 2021.
In April, 2023, council issued 150 PINs to offending drivers. The last time April PINs cracked three digits was in 2019.
There were 117 fines issued in May, 2023, continuing the three-digit trend, however the number dropped to 63 in June.
For the 2022-23 financial year as a whole, council issued 658 PINs, amounting to more than $80,000 in revenue.
It's the highest the number has been since the 2019-20 financial year, where 2279 PINs were issued with a total value of $421,581.
In the 2020-21 financial year, there were 282 fines issued over the 12 month period, and then in 2021-22 the number dropped to just 119.
Council has previously stated that parking for longer than the signposted time limit is the most common offence leading to fines in Bathurst.
Councillor Warren Aubin, a member of council's traffic committee, said there is a reason why time limits exist and are enforced.
"The major thing is to keep the traffic turning over, especially in the CBD area, so that there's room for people to park and go and do what they have to do in the time allocated," he said.
One of his parking grips is people taking advantage of the loading zones when they are clearly not using them for their intended purpose.
After hearing of delivery drivers getting abused by people doing the wrong thing, Cr Aubin issued a public call for people to stop breaking the rules.
He also requested council better enforce the loading zone restrictions, and he is pleased to see there have been increases in enforcement since then.
Anyone breaking the rules can expect to be fined.
"People do have to be a little bit more aware that if they're going to park in loading zones that they're in for a decent fine if they get caught doing it," he said.
"Don't just drop in a loading zone because the block is full of cars parked, actually go around the block and park somewhere else.
"Don't park where someone is trying to do their job."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
