Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Signs parking fines are returning to pre-COVID numbers in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated July 11 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE number of parking fines is showing signs of returning to pre-COVID levels after several years of Bathurst Regional Council taking a relaxed view towards infringements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.