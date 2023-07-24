Night detour is back, while MP's photos show scale of Mitchell Highway work

THE Mitchell Highway detour between Bathurst and Orange will return this week for two nights.
The night detour - through Blayney via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway - was a feature of work on the highway over a number of weeks in May and June and returned for one night in late June as a temporary barrier went up.
Transport for NSW says the night detour will be back this week for essential safety work on the highway.
It says the work will involve installing a temporary barrier at Vittoria Curve and pavement investigation work at Guyong.
Work will be carried out at night between 7pm and 5am this Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 and, during the work hours, traffic will be diverted through Blayney via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway, according to Transport for NSW.
Drivers are asked to factor in an additional 15 minutes of travel time.
Access to the Mitchell Highway will be maintained for residents and emergency services.
Meanwhile, photos shared on Member for Bathurst Paul Toole's Facebook page show the scale of some of the work on the Mitchell Highway, which has been undergoing a multi-year upgrade between Bathurst and Orange.
Work has included highway widening and an intersection upgrade at Oaky Creek Lane, west of the Beekeeper's Inn; the installation of flexible barriers and rumble strips and addition of new turning lanes at East Guyong; and tree removal and highway widening at Vittoria East.
The latest project on the highway is road widening, the construction of a protected right-turn bay and the installation of flexible safety barriers on the edge of the road and on the centre line at the Vittoria Curve section.
