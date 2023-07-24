Western Advocate
Night detour is back, while MP's photos show scale of Mitchell Highway work

Updated July 24 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 4:45pm
A picture from Member for Bathurst Paul Toole's Facebook page shows the Mitchell Highway being widened between Bathurst and Orange.
THE Mitchell Highway detour between Bathurst and Orange will return this week for two nights.

