Impress with central sophistication

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday July 14: 233 Rankin Street, Bathurst:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 233 Rankin Street, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
233 Rankin Street is a central, sophisticated, and impressive property that is sure to capture your heart.
Located on a beautifully established 493 square metre corner block, listing agent Grant Maskill-Dowton said the delightful home offered a perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and charm. "With its close proximity to local schools, parks, and the CBD, this admirable abode is set to exceed your expectations," he said.
Step inside and be greeted by an attractive kitchen adorned with stone benches, quality appliances, and a convenient walk-in pantry. The spacious separate living and dining rooms provide ample space for relaxation and entertainment, while the light-filled sunroom adds a touch of serenity to the home.
Two generously sized bedrooms, complete with built-in robes, offer a peaceful retreat for restful nights, while the modern family bathroom is complete with a large shower, vanity, beautiful ornate tiling, and is complimented by an additional separate toilet conveniently located off the laundry.
Grant said the home boasted a range of desirable features. "These include ducted heating and air conditioning, a gas log fireplace for cosy evenings, and ceiling fans throughout," he said. "The high decorative ceilings, timber floorboards, and art deco architraves add a touch of timeless elegance to the property."
Outside, the low-maintenance courtyard entertaining area, surrounded by established gardens, provides the perfect setting for outdoor dining and relaxation without the hassle of high-maintenance gardening. The drive-through carport leads to a lock-up garage with power and workshop space, offering secure parking and additional storage.
The location of this property is simply unbeatable. Situated just a short stroll away from local primary and secondary schools, parks, and the CBD, this property offers unparalleled convenience and easy access to essential amenities.
Perfect for retirees, downsizers or single professionals, you can experience the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and charm at 233 Rankin Street. Alternatively, it could make a fantastic investment opportunity with the central location and low-maintenance yard appealing greatly to renters.
