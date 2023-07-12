FOLLOWING a huge day of footy and a big win by the Giants senior men's team, players, family and friends gathered for the Giants Glitz and Glamour Ball on July 8.
A red carpet entrance paved the way for annual event at Bathurst Panthers, where players swapped the singlets for suits and gowns to celebrate the clubs achievements throughout the 2023 season so far.
The win on the day was the perfect backdrop for what was to be a night of celebration. Everyone enjoyed good food, drink and music throughout the night all in the company of the teams, their families, friends and team sponsors.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was there on Saturday night. Scroll through the gallery above to see the photos.
