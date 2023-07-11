ORGANISERS of the Edgell Jog are hoping to see this September's edition of the 7.5 kilometre Bathurst fun run be the biggest and best in years.
Entries have been open for the jog for nearly two months and there's just a little over that same amount of time to go until the run takes place on September 17.
The jog made its return from a three year absence in 2022 after COVID prevented the 2020 and '21 races from taking place.
That return last year saw a modest total of 520 people finish the race.
Edgell Jog committee member Jim Hallahan said the team are working hard to make this year's event something special.
"For every entry $5 will go towards Veritas House, and we'll be hosting a free barbecue for entrants," he said
"We've seen some early numbers come in. We're looking to get back to 1,000 entrants this year, and hopefully we reach that goal.
"I think we can get there. We're putting the work in."
Reaching that goal will require entries from last year to nearly double.
In the last pre-COVID Edgell Jog in 2019 the race achieved 648 entrants.
The committee will need to reverse a trend that has persisted since the 2013 jog (1,591 entrants), where entries have dropped every subsequent year.
The 2016 race was the last event to see more than 1,000 entrants take part.
Entries are $45 for adults, $30 for children (16 years and under) and $90 for families.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
