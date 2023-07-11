Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Entries open for 2023 Edgell Jog as committee aims for a return to 1,000-plus entrants

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 11 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ORGANISERS of the Edgell Jog are hoping to see this September's edition of the 7.5 kilometre Bathurst fun run be the biggest and best in years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.