A WOMAN who offered a hit of drugs in exchange for an apprehended violence order (AVO) to be dropped has been warned by a magistrate that she might have faced a prison term.
Belinda Anne Dunn, 44, of Yaruga Street, Dubbo, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on July 5, 2023 of contravening an AVO.
Police documents before the court said Dunn called the victim in the matter on a private phone number at about 9.45am on March 29, 2023 and asked if he would meet her at the Bathurst Railway Station.
The pair met on the station's benches before they walked over to a small maintenance shed at about noon.
According to the police documents, Dunn said she would give the victim a hit of ice if he dropped an AVO.
The victim called Bathurst Police Station as he was walking away from Dunn after declining her offer.
He then went to the station at about 1.40pm and gave police copies of his call logs and a statement, where he explained what had happened.
While speaking with police, the man got another call from Dunn, who asked if he could meet her outside Bathurst Courthouse, according to the police documents.
Police said they organised a general duties vehicle to go to the location.
Police said they spotted Dunn and asked her if she had made any calls to the victim.
During their conversation, Dunn got a call from the victim. The call was answered by police, who asked where he was.
Officers said they met the victim at Pedrotta's Lane, where he said Dunn had arranged to meet with him to swap three grams of ice for the removal of the AVO.
Officers then did a search of phone records, which showed Dunn had called the man 17 times on the day, according to the police documents.
Dunn's meet-up with the man was also shown in CCTV footage from the train station.
When Dunn went to Dubbo Police Station at about 8pm on May 6 to report as per her bail conditions, she was arrested for the AVO breach.
Magistrate Brian van Zuylen warned Dunn - who was represented by Legal Aid - after it was noted in open court that she was on an intensive correction order at the time of the offending.
"I warn you, there's a maximum sentence of two years in prison for this offence," Mr van Zuylen said.
Dunn was convicted with no further penalty.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
