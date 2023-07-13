COUNCIL is a member of Regional Cities NSW (RCNSW), an alliance of 15 regional cities from across the state that aims to grow our communities through increased investment that will build productive, liveable and connected regions.
I joined mayors and executive leaders from the alliance at the first ever meeting of the group outside of Sydney on a tour that took in Tweed and Lismore councils.
The forum is a great opportunity to learn from our regional cities and to advocate as a group for our communities.
On the agenda: a call to advocate for a statewide solution to regional freight choke points in the local road network.
IT has been great to see the support for the Bathurst Winter Festival from locals and visitors alike.
The feature event nights, both the Armada Bathurst opening night and the Charles Sturt University Brew and Bite nights, attracted bumper crowds, despite the weather, and the winter playground has been a hive of activity every day of the school holidays.
Kids' Day and Accessibility Day were also a hit with festival visitors.
The festival is certainly delivering on its role of activating the CBD and attracting visitors to the city, and the region, during the colder winter months.
If you haven't taken the opportunity to visit the festival yet, make sure you do so before it wraps up on Sunday.
Take a walk through Machattie Park and enjoy the Art in the Park and other installations and make sure you check out the illuminations on buildings surrounding the festival precinct.
