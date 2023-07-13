Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Fraught freight was on agenda as alliance members got together | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
July 13 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange deputy mayor Gerald Power and Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor at the Regional Cities NSW meeting last week.
Orange deputy mayor Gerald Power and Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor at the Regional Cities NSW meeting last week.

COUNCIL is a member of Regional Cities NSW (RCNSW), an alliance of 15 regional cities from across the state that aims to grow our communities through increased investment that will build productive, liveable and connected regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.