A MAN who grabbed a woman's hair and punched her as she laid on the floor beneath him has walked free from court without recording a conviction.
Kody Logan Burke, 21, of Commonwealth Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 5, 2023 to common assault.
During the night of June 26, 2023, the victim was at a home in Bathurst with a friend when an argument broke out.
Logan Burke grabbed the woman by the hair and began to punch her, before they fell to the ground.
He continued to punch the victim while he lay on top of her before they were separated.
Police arrived a short time later and spoke with Logan Bourke, who was sitting on the ground in the kitchen.
After a trip to Bathurst Hospital, Logan Burke was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he admitted to the assault.
Legal Aid solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court this was his client's first offence, which warranted a non-conviction.
"You shouldn't do that, you've got to keep your temper," Magistrate Brian van Zuylen said to Logan Burke.
"If you hit someone, you could hurt them badly."
Logan Burke was placed on a conditional release order - without conviction - for 12 months.
