We need to make our card concerns perfectly clear to Labor | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
July 13 2023 - 11:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, pictured with Nola Ramsay, John Hollis and Ian Ramsay, is urging people to sign the petition to save the Regional Seniors Travel Card program.
I CAN'T believe applications for Regional Seniors Travel Cards have been suspended and Services NSW is not accepting any new applications for cards despite the program being available until the end of this year.

