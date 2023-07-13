I CAN'T believe applications for Regional Seniors Travel Cards have been suspended and Services NSW is not accepting any new applications for cards despite the program being available until the end of this year.
The $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card has been an immensely successful program.
More than one million cards have been distributed, making a real difference to the everyday lives of regional seniors living in NSW and injecting nearly $200 million into the state's economy.
Seniors have used the cards on fuel, taxis, and pre-booked NSW TrainLink regional trains and coaches, helping with the cost of getting from A to B.
In my opinion, NSW Labor is now restricting regional seniors from affording visits to the grandkids, seeing friends, getting to the shops, or attending medical appointments.
I urge all seniors to sign the petition to save this vital program that we know is making a difference to the lives of seniors living in regional areas.
This petition will help raise awareness of our concerns and sends a clear message to NSW Labor that we will not stand to be short-changed because of their promises in the cities.
Active cards with funds yet to be used are still valid and can continue to be used until the expiry date printed on the front of the card.
To sign the petition, drop into my office on Howick Street, Bathurst or head to www.paultoolemp.com.au/regional-seniors-travel-cards
