MANY people are bidding Bathurst adieu this winter, with at least one of the city's travel agencies flat out keeping up with the demand.
Staff at Panorama Cruise and Travel have been working hard to get everyone away from the cold weather and off on their holidays.
And for some, it's been a long time coming.
Owner Caroline Sage said, while many people have booked the usual trip to the sunshine state for the winter holidays, she also has clients enjoying themselves exploring the world.
"There's no specific one destination honestly," she said.
"I have clients in Asia, New Zealand, Europe, Canada, USA, they're all over the shop. I've still got a lot up in Queensland, but I've just got everyone everywhere."
Ms Sage puts the surge in holiday bookings down to "pent-up demand", with residents eager to just get away and enjoy themselves after being restricted for so long during COVID.
With the world going into lockdown when COVID struck, and some countries only just opening their boarders this year, it's been a tough time for travel agencies.
So seeing an influx of people bookings holidays around Australia and abroad is a sight for sore eyes to Ms Sage.
"As long as people are travelling I'm happy," she said.
And despite it not being a cheap time to holiday - the price of airfares, accommodation and other costs that come with travelling all rising - people are still just biting the bullet and heading off.
"It's not as cheap as what it used to be," Ms Sage said.
"But people are just travelling; I think it's the pent up-demand. They're keen to go and they realise it's not cheap, but they want to have a good time."
A number of different sale offers frequently do the rounds, and Ms Sage encouraged anyone interested in jetting off to get in contact to discuss what's on offer and their best options.
For those who prefer the life of a sailor, cruise deals for 2024 are already out. And with something to suit everyone, they tend to get snatched up quickly.
