IT was only in the last quarter of Saturday's AFL Central West senior women's Bathurst derby that the Giants were able to put distance between themselves and Bushrangers in an entertaining game at George Park 1.
Giants have comfortably had their local rivals' measure in recent years but going into the last term of their latest game they had just a three point advantage.
They were able to kick a pair of unanswered goals to win 6-4-40 to 3-4-22 and stay ahead of Dubbo Demons (based on percentage) in the ongoing fight for the first grand final spot.
Bushrangers gave their rivals a scare by getting out to a 14-6 lead at quarter-time and looked set to also hold a narrow half-time lead before the Giants kicked a late goal to lead 24-20.
Three behinds were all that were scored between the teams in the third quarter before the Giants got away late into the game.
Elise Gullifer led the way up front for the Giants with three goals while her teammate Olivia Johnston and Bushrangers' Angela Evans - playing her 50th game for the club - each scored twice.
Giants coach Steve Mann said his team kept a cool head when the pressure was applied by the Bushrangers.
"Bushrangers are without a doubt the most improved team this year. We obviously didn't kick too accurately early on but we got it done in the end," he said.
"We picked up a couple of early injuries, which meant we had to move players around, but it all worked out for us. I think we just started to move the football a bit better as the game went on.
"I really think it was our players who are new to the game who really stepped up on the weekend. Our more experienced players turn up every week, but a lot of the time it's about those next tier of players go about things."
Bushrangers had been beaten 43-9 by the Giants when they last met this year, but Saturday's game saw the Bushies push the competition leaders to their limit.
It was a performance that had coach Pat Fisher glowing with pride.
"We were ahead for most of the first half. The girls bounced back after we gave up the first goal of the game. We were able to hold them for a long period of time but just had a brief lapse," he said.
"The game never really got away from us. We're pretty thrilled with the result.
"They're a great side. They bounced back pretty well. It's pretty hard to keep them to just one goal and one clean chance in a half, and we came really close to that in the first half of this game."
The two teams will come together one last time in the final round of the regular season on August 19.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
