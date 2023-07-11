Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Bathurst Giants prevail over Bushrangers in a competitive AFL Central West senior women's derby

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was only in the last quarter of Saturday's AFL Central West senior women's Bathurst derby that the Giants were able to put distance between themselves and Bushrangers in an entertaining game at George Park 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.