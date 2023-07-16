BATHURST cricketers may finally make their return to the Sportsground this summer, pending no interruptions from the weather.
The historic Bathurst Sportsground has been closed since the middle of 2021 and has since undergone renovation to transform it into one of the city's premier sporting facilities.
In recent months, the project has progressed well, with the competition of in-field draining works in June.
"The essential in-field drainage works were completed in June 2023 and it will now take the remaining winter period and spring for the turf to re-establish over all of the drainage trenches that have been installed throughout the field," Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor.
"It is anticipated that the Bathurst Sportsground's playing surface will be ready for use leading into the 2023 summer sports season, weather permitting.
"This means the Bathurst Sportsground is not in a usable condition for winter sports this year."
Wet weather has plagued the project, which resulted in the requirement to source an alternative turf supplier.
This resulted in the new turf being laid outside of the optimum growing conditions just prior to winter 2022 and its establishment was not able to reach an acceptable level by January 2023.
Once the turf was established, contractors were then allowed to commence the scheduled sand slit drainage works to the field, which is a necessary requirement before the sports playing surface field is ready for use.
Apart from the cricket sight screens that are still being installed at the Bathurst Sportsground, all other works have been completed for this reconstruction project.
The reconstruction works completed include:
The $1.5 million project is being funded by Bathurst Regional Council, with the help of two grants - a $75,000 NSW Government-funded ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Legacy Fund and a $40,000 Cricket NSW-administered Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund.
The Sportsground has historically hosted cricket, athletics and rugby league, having hosted 25 Group 10 Rugby League grand finals between 1950 and 1981.
The last cricket match played at the Sportsground was the 2021 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket grand final back in March of that year, which saw local club St Pat's Old Boys lose to Orange City.
Records of the Sportsground's existence can be traced back to the 19th century, when it was once referred to in the National Advocate archives as the Bathurst Cricket Ground.
When re-opened the Sportsground will be used primarily for cricket, rugby league and athletics.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.