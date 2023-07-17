Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Peter Chronis, 55, in Bathurst Court for driving while suspended

By Court Reporter
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has had a fine and six-month disqualification annulled during an appearance in Bathurst Local Court in which he explained the story behind his encounter with police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.