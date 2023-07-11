THE city's history is on display in a William Street shopfront as the Bathurst Winter Festival continues.
As a contribution to the winter festival, "the Bathurst Remembers Committee thought it a good idea to display the work we are doing in preserving Bathurst's movie and television history," Bathurst Remembers' Bruce Ryan said.
"Subsequently, we hired a vacant shopfront at 81 William Street, near the old TAFE building, to continuously screen samples of TV programs having significance to Bathurst from 1979 onwards."
To enhance the display, Mr Ryan said, "we are using a windowpane sound transducer so people walking by the shopfront can also hear the sound and see the pictures screened on the smart TV screens".
"Further LED effects lighting is in keeping with the Winter Festival's concepts," he said.
Mr Ryan said Bathurst Remembers DVDs can be borrowed free from the Bathurst Regional Library.
"A catalogue is available there for some 150 currently restored titles.
"You can also find us on You Tube 'Bathurst Remembers' and also on our website, bathurstremembers.com, and click the tab 'Useful Links'."
And the next major project for Bathurst Remembers?
"To move the 700 original tapes and films to Bathurst's new Collections Centre where they will be preserved for posterity and, under certain conditions, be accessed for further restoration work and rebuilds in DVD and USB formats," Mr Ryan said.
"Since the new centre doesn't facilitate general borrowing of masters, this will be maintained through Bathurst Regional Library.
"If you have a professionally shot movie on Bathurst or surrounds, you should contact Bathurst Remembers on 6332 1247 or 0428 606 008 and we will have it restored as part of the collection.
"Note that with all our productions, full credits are given to the original filmmakers and production teams."
