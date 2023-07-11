Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man accused of being behind Molong car crash, Troy Armstrong, in hospital as bail refused

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 11 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN accused of ramming his ex-partner off the road at high speed near Molong has failed to appear in court, as it emerges he is in intensive care with "very serious head and spinal injuries".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.