FAMILIES took to the ice for week two of the Bathurst Winter Festival 2023.
The first week closed with two nights of Brew and Bite, where local brewers put their drops on display and a variety of food trucks lined Keppel Street while locals and visitors enjoyed light displays and music in Machattie Park.
The ice rink remained hugely popular, with new groups hitting the ice every hour for every day during the week and into the weekend.
Check out the gallery above for pics from Tuesday, July 11.
