Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos: week two of the Bathurst Winter Festival

Updated July 18 2023 - 11:56am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FAMILIES took to the ice for week two of the Bathurst Winter Festival 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.