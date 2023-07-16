A MAN who contravened an apprehended violence order has been described as a potential "ticking time bomb" by a magistrate.
Justin Conway, 26, of Calvados Street, Glenfield, formally pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on June 28, 2023 to damaging property, intimidation and contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Police documents before the court said that, after returning from a night of drinking to a house in a Bathurst street at about 8.30am on March 31, 2023, Conway got frustrated with the victim in the matter and punched a heater.
A concerned neighbour overheard the incident and called police, who arrived a short time later and found the victim outside crying.
Police said they went inside the home, spoke with Conway and he admitted to breaking the heater.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
On a separate occasion, Conway messaged the victim over Facebook during April 6 - one day after he was served an AVO - telling her he would "not be tolerating ... lip" and "don't cross my boundary".
About a month later, on June 1, Conway initiated a second conversation with the victim on Facebook Messenger at about 12.27am to ask if he could stay the night, according to the police documents.
Conway told the victim that he had had about 10 drinks since 6.30pm and needed a place to stay.
The police documents said Conway messaged the victim again at about 2.10am, saying she was not a good person for not helping him and questioning her religious faith.
The court heard the victim later agreed to Conway's request due to his persistence.
Just before 10am the same morning, the victim messaged Conway and said he had to leave her home in 30 minutes, according to the police documents.
She also said he had manipulated her and she felt it was wrong that they had breached the AVO.
Conway insulted the victim in response, according to the police documents.
He went to leave the home, slamming the door in the process, which made the victim think he had left.
Instead, though, he went back inside and said "this isn't going to happen again", according to the police documents.
Some time after the incident, Conway messaged the victim on Snapchat and said he would only use that social media platform so his messages could not be screenshot.
"Never treat me like that again ... see the damage you are causing and stop it before it's too late," Conway wrote, according to the police documents.
The victim spoke with police at about 12.45pm the same day.
It was at about 5pm that afternoon when police said they spotted Conway's vehicle parked not far from the victim's home.
Police said they did a U-turn as Conway drove off.
He was stopped by police, arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Police said they found Conway had been at a Bathurst pub the night prior, where he - as shown on a receipt - bought his final drink of Tooheys New and a shot of Gordon's Gin at 1.10am.
Police documents noted that as part of the AVO, Conway cannot be in the company of the victim within 12 hours of drinking alcohol.
While in police custody, Conway said he couldn't remember his intentions or the wording of his statements but admitted to breaching the AVO, police said.
Police said they found Conway had no compassion or empathy.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in open court there were a "few worries" with Conway, given he had been deemed unsuitable for the MERIT (Magistrates' Early Referral Into Treatment) program and he had reoffended since his first court appearance.
"I see him being a ticking time bomb," Ms Ellis said.
"It appears he doesn't seem to understand the word no; there's a heightened risk of him reoffending."
Solicitor Kayana Theobald told the court that Conway was on a wait list for a live-in rehabilitation centre, and had only been drinking at the time of the second bout of offending because a friend had died.
Ms Ellis ordered a full sentencing assessment report ahead of Conway's sentence in Bathurst Local Court on August 10.
"You're a worry. You need to seriously look at every form of rehabilitation," Ms Ellis said to Conway.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
