BATHURST'S under 13s girls side are holding their heads high after coming up just short of a division one semi-final appearance during the weekend's state championships at the Central Coast.
A record of two wins, two losses and a draw saw the Bathurst girls finish third in their pool.
Many members of the Bathurst team took part in the recent Kim Small Shield tournament at Tamworth.
After successfully defending their title at that under 11s event the Bathurst juniors from that team were keen to test themselves against older opposition and chase another championship.
They got off to a reasonable start on Friday in a 1-all draw against hosts Central Coast but went down to Goulburn 2-0 in the next fixture.
Bathurst bounced back in the evening game with a big 4-0 win over Central West rivals Orange.
The semi-final hopes took a hit with a 2-0 loss to Northern Sydney and Beaches on Saturday but they were able to at least finish the pool stage on a high note with a 2-0 victory against Grafton.
Bathurst then drew nil-all with North West Sydney in the fifth place playoff on Sunday.
Coach Niel Howard said it was that draw in the opening match that proved the difference.
"One more goal and we could have been playing semis. The girls probably missed three or four good opportunities in that first game. I believe they were good enough to be in the semis," he said.
"We lost one of the games 2-0 where we could have easily won it 4-2. We didn't capitalise on our opportunities, and when you're playing at a state carnival that's something you can't afford to do.
"The majority of this team played last year ... and they knew what they were up against. They all stood up and gave it a really good go.
"We've finished inside the top six of the 'A' division at a state carnival so the girls have still got to be happy with that."
The Bathurst under 13s boys team will take part in their championship at Tamworth starting from this Friday.
They'll be contesting division three in a pool with North West Sydney, Illawarra South Coast, Lithgow and Hunter.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
