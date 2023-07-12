Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst narrowly miss division one semi-finals at Hockey NSW Under 13s State Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S under 13s girls side are holding their heads high after coming up just short of a division one semi-final appearance during the weekend's state championships at the Central Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.