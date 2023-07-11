6PM UPDATE:
The Great Western Highway is open again in both directions after a crash between Bathurst and Lithgow.
Live Traffic reported that a truck and car collided at Marrangaroo before 5pm.
The highway was closed westbound for about an hour and traffic was diverted on to the off-ramp to the Castlereagh Highway.
EARLIER:
Part of the Great Western Highway has been closed between Bathurst and Lithgow in the latest incident on the troubled road.
Live Traffic is reporting a truck and car collided at Marrangaroo, near Lithgow, before 5pm.
The highway is reported to be closed westbound and motorists travelling in that direction are being sent on the off-ramp to the Castlereagh Highway and then left just past the rest stop to return to the Great Western Highway.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW are on the scene, according to Live Traffic.
This afternoon's problems on the road follow a fatal crash that closed the Great Western Highway in both directions at Blackheath earlier this month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.