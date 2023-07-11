Back to reality: Welcome to our coldest morning since mid-June

BATHURST is waking to its coldest morning since mid-June.
After an untablelands-like run of minimums above zero, normal transmission has been resumed this morning.
The Bathurst Airport weather station got into the minuses at about 2.30am and that dropped to -1 at about 3.40am and -2 at about 5am.
As of 7am, it was -3.2 - the coldest morning since the monster frost of June 21 when the airport recorded -7.5 and the agricultural station recorded -8.5.
Since that June 21 teeth-chatterer, the airport weather station had recorded just two more frosts in 20 days (and a spring-like minimum of 8.8 degrees on July 5).
The good news on the weather front is that the city is forecast to have a run of days in the mid-teen temperatures - including, at this stage, 16 degrees on Saturday.
That will be well above the long-term July mean maximum temperature at the airport (12 degrees) and will be no doubt welcomed for the final weekend of the Bathurst Winter Festival.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.