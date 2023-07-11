Western Advocate
Footy Mulitmedia

Tennis Talk | Who will stand tall on the last day of the season?

By John Bullock
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 8:00am
Underdogs Team Cerveza have stormed into this Saturday's 2023 Eglinton Tennis Club autumn grand final and have sent out a sound warning to their opponents Team Pilsener that they will not be intimidated by their on court tactics.

