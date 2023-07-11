Tennis Talk | Who will stand tall on the last day of the season?

Underdogs Team Cerveza have stormed into this Saturday's 2023 Eglinton Tennis Club autumn grand final and have sent out a sound warning to their opponents Team Pilsener that they will not be intimidated by their on court tactics.
Let's have a look how the two teams line up.
BROOK LYNCH - An experienced player who has played in many grand finals. Loves the net and can turn a match if the chips are down. A real danger player.
'IRON LADY' ALLYSON SCHUMACHER - If anyone can rally her troops to win that grand final cup this is the girl to do it. This why she is called the iron lady. Tough as they come with nerves of steel, a real game changer.
DAN McLEAY - Captain of the side who can upset the tall poppy players. The most improved player in this grand finale.
LEO MEARES - Has big shoes to fill as regular Sarah Tree is out due to boot camp commitments. Meares is capable of playing well above his ability in big matches. Let's hope it's this one.
JACOB WHITE - A real danger player in this match with form on the board to prove that he will worry the hell out of his opponents in this grand finale.
JASON MOLKENTIN - A real threat in this match. A good net player who loves to attack the ball. The only left hander in this grand final which will work in his favour.
CURTIS JAMES BOOTH - Comes into this grand final full of running. Consistent as they come and a big danger player if he gets his nose in front. If you were in the trenches, you would want him right beside you.
JASON HONEYMAN - Looks to be peaking just at the right time. A big server who can turn defence into attack in an instant. A real threat.
FRANK BUCKLEY - An experienced campaigner who is not to be taken lightly in this match. If given room to move he can be a game changer.
GRAEME STAPLETON - A real goer who gives his all on the court. Stapleton has the game to worry the more fancied players.
STACEY MARKWICK - Has played in many grand finals. Consistent as they come who can rally hard all day. A danger player.
Well folks, it's the underdog Team Cerveza for mine to take that coveted grand final trophy in a cliffhanger.
