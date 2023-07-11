Bowlers manage to enjoy a couple of games during a wet week in Bathurst

Social Games
Wednesday 5th July 2023
Again, the weather hasn't been too kind, keeping may players at home. Wednesday was cold with a shower or two interrupting play.
Game 1, rink 16: Alby Homer and Jack Smith (Them) beat Shorty Noonan and Jim Grives (Us) by four shots, 19-15. With the lead alternating for the first eleven ends, it could have been anyone's game.
Shorty and Jim were leading 11-8 at the half-way mark when Alby and Jack levelled, then drew ahead to be up 19-11 after the seventeenth end. Shorty and Jim took the last three ends but fell short.
Game 2, rink 17: Paul Rodenhuis and Robert Keady leapt out of the blocks early in their game against Ian Shaw and Phil Murray, with ten shots after four ends.
Ian and Phill came back to win all but one of the next seven ends, but still three-down on 11-8. Paul and Robert went on to claim all but two ends to win on 19-10.
Game 3, rink 18: Joe Young and Sue Murray started well in their game against Denis Oxley and Kathie Evans, winning six shots in the first five ends.
A five in the eighth end followed by a few singles had them sitting on a score of 16-3 after the thirteenth.
Denis and Kathie had more success after that, narrowing the gap to four at the end with the score on 19-15.
Saturday 9th July 2023
Saturday was not much better! A strong, gusty crosswind made selecting the correct line quite tricky.
Game 1, rink 16: Alby Homer, Jim Grives and Phill Murray were all over Bobby Bourke, Anthony Morrissey and Louise Hall with the final score of 22-7.
Alby's crew clearly handles the conditions better, leading 10-1 after seven, 16-2 after eleven and 19-3 after fifteen ends.
Game 2, rink 17: Pat Duff, Chris Stafford and Flynn Armstrong also won easily over the team of Ian Shaw, Jack Smith and new member Dave Beale. After ten ends, Pat's team were up 21-1.
Junior Flynn being on school holidays contributed to the score.
Ian's team managed to break into double figures after the seventeenth end but still well down at the end with the score on 27-12.
Game 3, rink 18: Norm Hayes, Ian Schofield and John McDonagh also were in control during their game against Ray Noonan, Joe Young and Paul Rodenhuis.
Norm was in great form, achieving a twelve-point turnaround in two early ends, and converting other potential losses to wins throughout.
Norm and Co. led 15-6 after seven ends, then 21-7 after ten, winning on 28-14 after eighteen.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.