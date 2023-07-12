Western Advocate
Lily Kable's NSW side finish fourth at Hockey Australia Under 18s National Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 1:00pm
EVERYTHING was falling into place for Bathurst's Lily Kable and her NSW State team at the Under 18s Hockey Australia National Championships in Tasmania when they finished at the top of their pool.

