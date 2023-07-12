EVERYTHING was falling into place for Bathurst's Lily Kable and her NSW State team at the Under 18s Hockey Australia National Championships in Tasmania when they finished at the top of their pool.
Then the team got a taste of how cruel hockey can sometimes be.
NSW went down to Victoria 3-4 in the semi-final shootout and then suffered similar heartbreaking in the bronze medal playoff when they lost to Western Australia Gold 2-3 in another shootout.
On both occasions NSW had been unable to break a 1-all deadlock at full-time.
Kable said that while it was obviously disappointing not to come away with a medal it was still an exciting experience to be a part of.
"It also gets close when you get to the semis. We were expecting to go better but the pressure of finals really got to us," she said.
"I'm still feeling really good. I'm really happy with how I played and I had a really good time with the team. We bonded really well.
"It was a solid competition, and pretty equal across the whole park in those shootout games. It's a crappy way to win and lose, but those two games show how close the competition was.
"For the other teams to score first and then us to come back in those games shows the resilience of our team."
NSW started things with a 5-2 win over the Victoria Development team and followed that up with a crushing 10-1 win over the Northern Territory, in which Kable was one of seven different goal scorers for her side.
They went down 2-1 to Queensland Gold but bounced back with a 6-1 win over the ACT.
Kable scored the opening goal in NSW's 3-1 success over Western Australia Gold to ensure the team would finish first in Pool A.
Unfortunately for NSW their rematch with WA Gold wasn't able to finish with the same result.
Kable said that no matter the result it's always a treat to play alongside her NSW teammates.
"I've grown up with these girls since under 13s. There's a couple of new faces but we've all played with each other before, which I think gave us a bit of an advantage," she said.
"I was picked in the midfield, which put me a bit out of my comfort zone because I've been playing striker for quite a while. My coach really wanted me in the midfield and that gave me a lot of confidence."
Bathurst's Ruben Martin-Clark was also in action at the men's Under 18s National Championships across the same time span.
As a member of the NSW Blues team Martin-Clark and his squad were the second string state selections, but still enjoyed their share of bright moments against the nation's top juniors.
They came away with a 3-all draw against their Victorian development team counterparts and managed to win the ninth place playoff clash with ACT 2-1.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
