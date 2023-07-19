Western Advocate
Jamie Lee Evans in Bathurst Court for driving with drugs

By Court Reporter
Updated July 20 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 9:30am
A MAN has been warned of jail time after he was caught behind the wheel shortly after smoking weed.

