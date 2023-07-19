A MAN has been warned of jail time after he was caught behind the wheel shortly after smoking weed.
Jamie Lee Evans, 37, of Stewart Street, Bathurst stood before Bathurst Local Court on July 5, 2023 where he pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle with drugs in his blood.
Court documents said Evans was seen by police ignoring a stop sign on View Street in Kelso while he was driving a black Suzuki Swift about 11.25pm on March 1, 2023.
Police said they stopped the vehicle and asked Evans - who was in the driver's seat - for his licence.
Evans was then subject to a roadside oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
The court heard Evans was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive result for the drug.
While in custody, he told police he would use drugs "intravenously".
The presence of meth in Evan's sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
A self-represented Evans, who was on a community correction order at the time of offending, told the court he had begun to address his drug issues.
"I go to Smart Recovery every week and see a counsellor," he said.
Magistrate Brian van Zuylen noted Evans' "poor" record before he warned of a potential future prison sentence.
"Do not drive. If you do and you get caught, you will be looking at jail," Mr van Zuylen said.
Evans was convicted and fined $500.
He was also disqualified from driving for six months.
