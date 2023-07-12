IS Bathurst's Sam Farraway planning to take on newly independent Andrew Gee for the seat of Calare at the next federal election?
Mr Farraway, the Nationals' NSW MLC and former Minister for Regional Roads, smiled when asked if he will contest the seat after incumbent Mr Gee defected in 2022.
"I've learned in politics you never rule stuff in or out, but whoever the candidate is, I'll back them 100 per cent," Mr Farraway told the Central Western Daily when he was in Orange this week.
"The Nats are running, they'll run hard and I think you'll find that it will be contested.
"I do [think the National Party will win]. Our members and supporters are pushing really hard."
Mr Farraway was in Orange after being invited to speak on the Voice referendum - a federal matter unrelated to the NSW Parliament - by federal Nationals leader David Littleproud and high-profile senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price at Robertson Park on Monday.
When asked if Mr Farraway was there to boost his recognition ahead of a possible federal bid, Mr Littleproud kept his cards close to his chest.
"Well, there's a structured process and the beauty of the National Party is that we are a grassroots party where the primacy of the membership determined the candidate and our policy," he said.
"I can assure you, the Nationals are here to win. That's why I've been here on a number of occasions and particularly even over the last week.
"We intend to be very serious in the contest ... if you reflect and look around at the infrastructure that we've placed here over the last decade, it's because you've had a National member of parliament.
"When you vote for an independent, you might get a warm, fuzzy feeling for the first five minutes, but all you get is professional complaints desk.
"As John Howard said, politics is the brutal game of arithmetic, and unless the Nationals and Liberals have enough seats, then you get Anthony Albanese."
Mr Farraway was born and raised in Bathurst, running several businesses in town before shifting to the political arena via a NSW Upper House vacancy in 2019.
State member and former NSW Nationals leader Paul Toole has also been touted as a possible federal candidate in Calare.
Incumbent Member for Calare Andrew Gee defected from the National Party in December, citing the party's decision to oppose a Voice to Parliament as one of his reasons.
